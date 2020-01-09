SHANGHAI, January 7 (WNM/Reuters) - China must end the construction of all new coal-fired power plants in order to meet long-term climate goals in the most economically feasible manner, according to a study co-authored by a government-backed research institute. China's energy strategy over the next decade is under close scrutiny as it aims to bring climate warming carbon emissions to a peak by 2030 and fulfil a pledge made as part of the 2015 Paris agreement. But with economic growth at its slowest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...