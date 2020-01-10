Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Grigeo AB shares (GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030) from 10-01-2020 from 10.30am with an open call auction. Order management will be possible at 10:20 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 10:30 EET. AB SEB bank informed that the Bank has solved technical problems in the internal systems. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.