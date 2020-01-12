Government debt: According to the latest calculations by Statistics Austria, government debt amounted to Euro 281.4 bn or 71.1% of GDP at the end of the third quarter 2019. Government debt thereby was Euro 274 mn lower than at the end of the second quarter of 2019 and decreased in the debt ratio by 0.6 percentage points of GDP. Compared to the end of the third quarter 2018 (Euro 288.7 bn or 75.7% of GDP), quarterly government debt decreased in absolute terms by €7.2 bn and in relative terms by 4.5 percentage points of GDP. Concerning the breakdown by financial instruments, Euro 235.9 bn of government debt were debt securities, Euro 1.7 bn deposits and Euro 43.9 bn loans. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (06/01/2020)

