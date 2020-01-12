Valneva: Austrian Frensch biotech company Valneva SE announced that an End Of Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting has been scheduled with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 24, 2020 for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. The Company plans to present its plan for Phase 3 clinical studies and licensure. VLA1553 has been awarded Fast Track designation by the FDA and may be eligible for a Priority Review Voucher. Wolfgang Bender, chief medical officer of Valneva, commented: "We are extremely pleased that the FDA has accepted our proposal for an EOP2 meeting. Subject to the outcome we may commence Phase 3 clinical trials within a few months. We are strongly committed to advancing VLA1553, currently the only chikungunya vaccine candidate in clinical ...

