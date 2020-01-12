UBM: UBM Development, the leading hotel developer in Europe sold three projects under development at the end of 2019, almost two years before completion: two hotels in Poland, the Mercure Mlynska in Katowice and the ibis Styles Mogilska in Krakow, were sold to Union Investment. The third transaction involved the global sale of the barany.7 residential project in Vienna to Buwog. The proceeds from the sale of these three projects total Euro 120 mn. The extent of the record year 2019 is becoming increasingly clear. The turn of the year brought a series of successful transactions - in December, three properties with a combined value of approximately Euro 120 mn were sold. "In the residential sector, the trend towards global sales has now also reached Austria. Our hotel business ...

