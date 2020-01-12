Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVJZ ISIN: FR0004056851 Ticker-Symbol: AYJ 
Tradegate
10.01.20
21:56 Uhr
2,800 Euro
+0,255
+10,02 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALNEVA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALNEVA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,825
3,015
11.01.
2,800
2,860
10.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VALNEVA
VALNEVA SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALNEVA SE2,800+10,02 %