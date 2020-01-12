Valneva: Valneva SE today announced a further expansion of its global commercial infrastructure with the opening of a French commercial office in Lyon. The fully owned commercial subsidiary, Valneva France SAS, will take direct control of sales and marketing of Ixiaro and Dukoral in France with the aim of accelerating sales growth of the vaccines. Valneva France SAS will be Valneva's sixth commercial country operation. The Company currently has direct commercial presence in the United States, Canada, the Nordic Countries, the United Kingdom and Austria.Valneva: weekly performance: 9.29% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (09/01/2020)

