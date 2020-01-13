PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 13.01.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB08025A LTGNB08025A securities auction 13.01.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Extraordinary VLN General Meeting 15.01.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN 15.01.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN 17.01.2020 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.