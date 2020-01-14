Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEFE ISIN: US34959E1091 Ticker-Symbol: FO8 
Tradegate
14.01.20
13:57 Uhr
106,54 Euro
+1,78
+1,70 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,50
105,70
14:26
104,10
106,54
14:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTINET INC106,54+1,70 %
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC10,2000,00 %