Acacia Pharma will sell ByFavo (remimazolam) in the US after a deal with Cosmo (Paion's Switzerland-based US partner). Cosmo estimates 24.5m endoscopy procedures per year. Acacia may launch its first US product, BARHEMSYS, from mid-2020 but has limited US infrastructure and, as yet, no salesforce. We are updating our Paion valuation (formerly €317m).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...