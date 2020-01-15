Gold Lion Resources Inc.: Gold Lion Appoints Oliver Friesen as CEO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE: GL) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Mr. Oliver Friesen has been appointed CEO and Corporate Secretary of Gold Lion. Mr. Friesen has been active in the mineral exploration industry since 2009 and has worked on a number of precious and base metal projects throughout Nevada, British Columbia, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and the Yukon Territory. He holds a B.Sc (Hons.) degree in geology from the University of British Columbia, as well as a M.Sc degree in geology from Simon Fraser University. Mr. Friesen currently serves as a director of another publicly traded mining company and brings with him over 10 years of project management and capital markets experience.

Oliver Friesen, newly appointed CEO and Corporate Secretary of Gold Lion stated: "I am excited to join the Gold Lion team as CEO and Corporate Secretary and I look forward to helping the Company advance its 100% owned Fairview and Cuteye properties located within British Columbia. In addition, we are currently evaluating precious metal properties throughout the Americas, focusing on assets that we feel would compliment our existing property portfolio of high-quality assets located in stable mining jurisdictions."

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its 100% owned Fairview Copper-Silver-Zinc, and Cuteye Au-Ag-Cu properties. The Fairview Property is a 2574-hectare mineral property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia, and the Cuteye Property is a combined 3,152-hectare land package located in BC's Golden Triangle District. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/ .

