Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897791 ISIN: IT0003132476 Ticker-Symbol: ENI 
Xetra
15.01.20
12:04 Uhr
13,810 Euro
-0,054
-0,39 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ENI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,800
13,808
13:59
13,800
13,802
13:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENI
ENI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENI SPA13,810-0,39 %