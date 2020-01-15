QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics to Present at the Gordon Research Conference 2020 Dedicated to the Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone System

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC, OTCQX - QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, today announced it will share preclinical results of firibastat in heart failure post myocardial ischemia during an oral presentation at the Gordon Research Conference being held from February 8-14, 2020 in Barga, Italy.

Dr. Solene Boitard-Joanne, Pharmacology Department of Quantum Genomics, will present preclinical results of firibastat in mice after myocardial infarction, obtained in collaboration with the INSERM laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. The results, published recently in the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology, demonstrate the efficacy of firibastat in improving cardiac function and preventing the onset of heart failure after a myocardial infarction (Boitard et al, 2019).

Oral presentation details

Study Title: Brain Renin-Angiotensin System Blockade with Firibastat, an Orally Active, Central Acting Aminopeptidase A Inhibitor Prodrug Prevents Cardiac Dysfunction After Myocardial Infarction in Mice

Date: February 9th, 2020

Time: 10:20 am - 10:40 am CET

Session: Angiotensin Beyond Hypertension: Existing and Novel Therapies

Chairs: Dr. Augusto Peluso and Dr. Maira Soito

The Gordon Research Conference "Angiotensin" is a prestigious scientific congress, bringing together researchers and scientific experts from around the world, where the latest discoveries and advances in the field of the renin angiotensin aldosterone system (RAAS) are presented. The 2020 session chaired by Prof. Maria Luisa Sequeira-Lopez and Prof. Minolfa C. Prieto will be devoted more specifically to the integration of new technological advances, clinical trials and personalized therapeutic approaches for health.

Financial calendar

Quantum Genomics is also announcing its financial timetable for the year 2020:

March 26, 2020 after trading Publication of Financial Year 2019 Results

June 25, 2020 at 10:00 am Shareholders General Meeting

October 1, 2020 after trading Publication of Results for the 1st Half of 2020

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF)For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

