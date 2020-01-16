The Streaming Stock Wars Are About ContentSomething that many of the newcomer video streaming services have learned is that, in this world, content is still king. In that regard, old stalwarts of the industry remain on top.Shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) gained about 23% in 2019, and the company continues to dominate the streaming wars despite having numerous new challengers. Why? Because Netflix is still producing the best television.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...