SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag and Qualcomm Technologies embark on strategic collaboration to develop next-generation Retail IoT Solutions

PARIS - Jan 16, 2020 - As the retail industry continues to embark on its digital transformation journey, SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announced a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. The two companies will work together to develop a new generation of ultra-low power, high performance and enhanced security connectivity solutions designed to support the massive adoption of IoT technologies in retail stores.

"At Qualcomm Technologies, we invent breakthrough technologies that transform the way the world connects, computes, and communicates, and we are proud to work with industry innovators like SES-imagotag to bring exciting innovation to the retail industry," said Jeffery Torrance, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The retail sector is ripe for disruption, and we are working with SES-imagotag to bring smart, connected solutions with additional security features that will help brick and mortar retailers innovate their in-store strategies and better support employees and customers alike."

SES-imagotag is at the cutting edge of retail innovation and aims to help physical stores leverage digital and IoT technologies to become more automated, data-driven and connected to consumers and suppliers. The company's current VUSION ESL solution and its VUSION Retail IoT cloud platform, enable retailers to improve in-store efficiencies and seamless omnichannel synchronization, while enhancing the in-store shopping experience. Additionally, SES-imagotag's VUSION platform powers cloud monitoring of all ESL-related operations to ensure an always-available and ultra-secure infrastructure.

Benefits of SES-imagotag's VUSION solution include:

Dynamic Price Automation : Automatically updates pricing in real-time, eliminating pricing errors and the need for employees to manually manage label changes, and reducing time spent on tag updates by 80%;

: Automatically updates pricing in real-time, eliminating pricing errors and the need for employees to manually manage label changes, and reducing time spent on tag updates by 80%; On-Shelf Availability Optimization : Provides real-time alerts when inventory is running low and flags when a shelf product depletes and needs to be restocked;

: Provides real-time alerts when inventory is running low and flags when a shelf product depletes and needs to be restocked; Merchandising Compliance: Allows retailers and brands to monitor planograms in real-time and make better decisions;

Allows retailers and brands to monitor planograms in real-time and make better decisions; Shopper Connectivity : Offers in-store digital services to shoppers to help put the power in the hands of consumers and lead to better, more informed buying decisions, as well as fast mobile payments;

: Offers in-store digital services to shoppers to help put the power in the hands of consumers and lead to better, more informed buying decisions, as well as fast mobile payments; In-Store Marketing Solutions and Data Analysis: Allows participating brands and retailers to market through display advertising with the digital tags, enabling them to synchronize campaigns across all channels.

"Retail economics are under pressure and to fix this problem the digitization of physical stores will accelerate in the coming years." says Philippe Bottine, CEO, North America at SES-imagotag. "To support the future massive adoption of in-store IOT technologies, we are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies, an industry leader in wireless solutions, to help us build the next generation of highly scalable, high performing, more secure, ultra-low-power cloud IOT solutions. "

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag VUSION ESL solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; better inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations. SES-imagotag has 16 offices and R&D centers around the world, including Palo Alto and Chicago in North America.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

