BERLIN, January 16 (WNM/Reuters/Michael Nienaber/Holger Hansen) - Germany is set to become the first country to drop both nuclear and coal power under a landmark agreement to compensate workers, companies and regional governments as it switches off brown coal-fired plants by 2038. The government struck a deal worth more than 40 billion euros ($44.7 billion) in the small hours of Thursday morning with the premiers of Germany's coal-mining regions. Once the heartland of Germany industry, the coal ...

