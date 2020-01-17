Ryland Sandford Consultants has commented on the dominant Chinese mobile payments company, Ant Financial who have been looking for the right opportunity to go public.

The Initial Public Offering has been delayed due to regulatory worries and concerns regarding the company's profitability, Ant Financial is an affiliate company of e-commerce giant, Alibaba. Researchers from Ryland Sandford Consultants highlighted that the last time Ant Financial was reviewed the company's value stood at over $150 billion U.S. Dollars in 2018.

"With its last valuation, Ant Financial would still be considered one of the biggest floats of an Asian company," commented Thomas Barnes, Director of Mergers Acquisitions at Ryland Sandford Consultants.

Ryland Sandford Consultants researchers and analysts noted that in relation to Ant Financials current valuation, there is little information available to the public. However, the company's last quarter ending September saw over $300m contributed to Alibaba's income.

Ant Financials ownership structure had recently changed when Alibaba exchanged 37.5 percent of pre-tax profits for a 33 percent equity stake, and regulators had approved that which signalled the company's clear intention for its much anticipated Initial Public Offering.

Other concerns for regulators viewing Ant Financials are prospects of a dual listing, both in mainland China and in Hong Kong. The main point of interest being over foreign ownership of financial companies.

In contrary, Alibaba recently had a secondary listing in Hong Kong which proved successful as the company managed to raise just under $13 billion, with its share price being 18 percent higher.

