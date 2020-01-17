Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) -JDF Explorations Inc, (CSE: JDF) (the "Company" or "JDF") is pleased to announce that it has signed an asset purchase agreement for 32 lode mining claims Comprising the East Cortez Gold project, in Eureka County, Nevada. The claims cover approximately 256 hectares in Eureka County, and are listed as active on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) website (LR2000) and owned by Genesis Gold Corp of Park City Utah.

The Vendor reports that the project is located approximately 18 kilometers east of the Barrick Gold's Cortez district open-pit and underground operations (11 Moz proven/probable gold reserves, www.barrick.com) and 7 kilometers east of the past-producing Buckhorn open pit mine (105,692 oz Au, 405,287 oz Ag; 1988- 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology Special Publication Mineral Industry-1992). The project is also located approximately 13 kilometers northeast of Barrick's Goldrush advanced exploration project, which has an announced measured and indicated resource of 10.0 Moz Au and an inferred resource of 5.6 Moz Au (www.barrick.com). This information supports the East Cortez project being in an area of regional potential, but no qualified person has yet verified this information for JDF and this information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the claims property. JDF intends to investigate the potential of the East Cortez project claims with due diligence in the immediate future.

The asset purchase agreement includes a Cash Consideration of $435,000, to be paid by JDF over 5 years, starting with $25,000 to be paid by 15 days after the Closing Date, and a Share Consideration, comprising 300,000 JDF shares delivered on or before the Closing Date, as well as 200,000 JDF shares delivered on the one year anniversary date of the first share payment. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR, one-half of which can be purchased by JDF for an aggregate price of $4,000,000.

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument- 43-101. Dr. Cookenboo has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

About JDF Exploration

JDF explores and develops precious metals properties in the Americas. www.jdfexplorationsinc.com

