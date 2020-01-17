Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Valterra Resource Corporation (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" or the "Company") reported today that it plans to issue up to 12,000,000 units at $0.10 per unit in a private placement for total gross proceeds of CDN$1,200,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable for two years with the right to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. Finders' fees and commissions may be paid by Valterra in relation to this issuance. The Company will make provision for an over-allotment option (Greenshoe) to allow a purchase of up to 10% additional units beyond the number of units in this offering. The securities issued upon closing of this offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance. Management and certain Insiders have committed to lead orders of $300,000.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund costs associated with the second phase of a two phase exploration program on the Los Reyes Au-Cu project, Mexico. A phase I, surface mapping and sampling program followed by a short 8 to 10 line-kilometre IP geophysical program over the target area has been successfully completed. Permits are in place for the phase II exploration program which will consist of a six to eight core hole drill program anticipated in Q1/Q2, totaling up to 2,500m which will test a 400 metre strike length of the target Cu-Au skarn. Management believes that the Los Reyes Au-Cu project, Mexico, has significant near-term exploration potential for a high-grade Cu-Au mineral resource. Net proceeds will also be used for general working capital which includes: G&A, property maintenance and property option payments for all of the company's projects.

The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral properties located in British Columbia, Nevada and Mexico. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits in regions with excellent infrastructure. Valterra owns a 100% interest in the Swift-Katie copper gold porphyry property in British Columbia. It is earning a 100% interest in the Weepah property in Nevada, with past production totaling approximately 117,000ozs gold and significant exploration potential for a high-grade bulk-mineable gold discovery and a 100% interest in the Los Reyes copper- gold property in Mexico.

-30-

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com or contact Valterra at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51595