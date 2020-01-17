The global avocado market is poised to grow by USD 4.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005277/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global avocado market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 124-page research report with TOC on "Avocado Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Product (Conventional and Organic), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/avocado-market-industry-analysis

The health benefits of avocados and adoption of new technologies are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The consumption of avocados is increasing because they are rich in nutrients, magnesium, lutein, riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids. Avocados are a good source of vitamins C, E, K, and B-6 and contain a natural plant sterol called beta-sitosterol. Beta-sitosterol not only helps in improving and maintaining a healthy heart but also lowers the cholesterol levels. They also have antioxidants such as zeaxanthin and lutein, which benefit the eyes and help in reducing the risks of depression as they contain folate to prevent the buildup of homocysteine. Such health benefits associated with the consumption of avocados are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Avocado Market Companies:

Costa Group Holdings Ltd.

Costa Group Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Australia and operates the business under various segments such as Produce, International, and Costa Farms and Logistics (CF&L). The company offers different varieties of avocados, such as Hass, Shepard, and Maluma.

Del Monte Fresh Produce Co.

Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Bananas, Other fresh produce, and Prepared food. The company offers Hass variety of avocado.

Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc

Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Avocado varieties, Specialty programs, Del Rey Farms Organics, and Avocado packaging. The company offers different varieties of avocados such as Hass, Lamb Hass, Reed, Bacon, and others.

Henry Avocado Corp.

Henry Avocado Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers Avocados. The company also offers Hass's variant of avocados in both conventional and organic forms.

Index Fresh Inc.

Index Fresh Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers different varieties of avocados such as Hass and Lamb Hass avocados. The company also offers avocados under the brands, Index Fresh, Index Fresh Organic, and AvoTerra by Index Fresh.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Avocado Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Conventional

Organic

Avocado Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005277/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com