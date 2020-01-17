Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Philippine Metals Inc. (TSXV: PHI) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Paul Bains has resigned as a Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Bains for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Craig T. Lindsay"

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Craig Lindsay

Tel: (604) 218 0550

