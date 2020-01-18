Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 18.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zum Jahresstart
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Lang & Schwarz
17.01.20
23:00 Uhr
12,540 Euro
+0,005
+0,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,445
12,635
17.01.
10,435
10,625
17.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG12,540+0,04 %