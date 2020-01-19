Our ATX dropped in week 03/20 under 3186,94 points, the ATX close from 2019. News came from OMV, Lenzing, Mayr-Melnhof, Agrana, Valneva, Wienerberger, Wolf Theiss, FACC, S Immo, UBM, CA Immo. These four stocks advanced in our stock market tournament http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament to the semifinals: FACC vs. Österreichische Post, Mayr-Melnhof vs. AT&S. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,46% to 3.172,52 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -0,45%. Up to now there were 5 days with a positive and 7 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,76% away, from the low 0,02%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Thursday with 0,56%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: Rosenbauer 8,04% in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...