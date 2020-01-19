Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 19.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877738 ISIN: AT0000746409 Ticker-Symbol: OEWA 
Tradegate
17.01.20
20:03 Uhr
46,280 Euro
+0,780
+1,71 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
VERBUND AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERBUND AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,160
46,320
18.01.
46,160
46,320
17.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG43,2000,00 %
VERBUND AG46,280+1,71 %