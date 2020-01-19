Lenzing: Fibers company Lenzing initiated a project in Albania designed to promote sustainable forestry and improve local living conditions. 20 hectares of degenerated land will be recultivated with forest and fruit trees in cooperation with the local population and various NGOs. 3,660 fruit, deciduous and conifer trees were planted in the western part of the Municipality of Shkodra at the foot of the Tarboshi Mountains and in close proximity to the Buna and Drni rivers. "Lenzing has longstanding experience in responsible wood sourcing and extensive forestry expertise. This project shows that the Lenzingers passionately stand up for the viability of trees and forests and champion the interests of people above and beyond their daily business and fiber production. The idea for this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...