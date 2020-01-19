Wienerberger: Wienerberger, world's largest producer of bricks and a leading supplier of clay roof tiles, concrete pavers and pipe systems in Europe, for the first time opted for a sustainability-oriented form of finance. The corporate bond is being refinanced through a syndicated bank loan funded via Oesterreichische Kontrollbank. The interest payable on the loan is linked not only to the usual bank covenants, but also to the company's sustainability rating. An improvement in the Wienerberger Group's sustainability performance therefore results in lower financing costs. CEO Heimo Scheuch: Through our first green financing we are strengthening our balance sheet and reaffirming our commitment to sustainability. In 2020, we will continue to pursue the implementation of ...

