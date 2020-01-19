UBM: UBM Development, leading hotel developer in Europe, has acquired a new residential project in the Czech capital of Prague. This project, which will be named "Arcus City", covers a development site of approximately 80,000m² for the creation of roughly 300 modern housing units in one of Prague's booming districts by 2023.UBM: weekly performance: -0.41%CA Immo: Real estate company CA Immobilien Anlagen Aktiengesellschaft has mandated J.P. Morgan as Sole Global Coordinator, and Erste Group, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley as Joint Bookrunners with the intension to issue an inaugural EUR RegS bearer fixed rate senior unsecured benchmark bond with seven-year maturity, subject to market conditions.CA Immo: weekly performance: 1.43% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

