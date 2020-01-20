OSLO, January 18 (WNM/Reuters/Victoria Klesty) - Deforestation of Brazil's Amazon rainforest threatens to accelerate and draw increased global concern since no new fire prevention measures have been taken in the crucial run-up to this year's dry season, according to Tasso Azevedo, coordinator of a group called MapBiomas that monitors the rate of forest destruction. "It would be expected that it will be worse than last year unless something really big happens in the next two or three months to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...