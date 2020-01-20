Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Oryzon Genomics (ORY) 20-Jan-2020 / 10:01 GMT/BST London, UK, 20 January 2020 Edison issues outlook on Oryzon Genomics (ORY) As we expected, 2019 was a year of data readouts for epigenetics specialist Oryzon. The company presented new data from the ongoing Phase IIa clinical trials with both assets at eight conferences last year. All readouts were still interim. This and the fact that Phase IIa trials, in general, are relatively small and focus on safety meant that the share price did not reach new highs despite all readouts being positive. Final results from the trials are expected throughout 2020-21 and Oryzon is already initiating a Phase IIb trial with its CNS asset in borderline personality disorder (BPD). This will provide plenty more catalysts in the coming months. Our valuation is slightly higher at EUR 454m or EUR 9.9/share. Our valuation of Oryzon is slightly higher at EUR 454m or EUR 9.9 per share, up from EUR 437m or EUR 9.5 per share, mainly due to rolling our model forward. We leave our assumptions unchanged. The main near-term catalysts include vafidemstat Phase IIa REIMAGINE-AD data from AD patients in Q220; vafidemstat Phase IIa ETHERAL EU six-month interim trial results in H120; updated data from iadademstat Phase IIa CLEPSIDRA in SCLC and Phase IIa ALICE in AML some time in 2020. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Jonas Peciulis, +44 (0)20 3077 5728 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 956701 20-Jan-2020 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44cba993a387978c08f3e82ca75b4126&application_id=956701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=956701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=956701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=956701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=956701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=956701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=956701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=956701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

