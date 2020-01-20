Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N756 ISIN: CA81728K1066 Ticker-Symbol: 3UMA 
Frankfurt
20.01.20
08:03  Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES
SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES INC0,0010,00 %