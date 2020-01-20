Regulated Information Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings) 20 January 2020 at 19.00 CET Summary of the notification Nyrstar NV (the "Company") hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 17 January 2020, it has received two transparency notifications from RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and an unnamed physical person, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007. In their notifications, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person report that, pursuant to acquisitions of voting securities or voting rights: 1. on 8 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA and Kris Vansanten held 3.20% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA and Kris Vansanten have thereby crossed the 3% threshold. Together with E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person, on 8 January 2020, they held 4.21% of the voting rights of Nyrstar; 2. on 15 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person hold 5.01% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They have thereby crossed the 5% threshold. Content of the notifications The first notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following information: Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons acting in concert Persons subject to the notification requirement RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV) Kris Vansanten BVBA Kris Vansanten E3V & Partners BV Physical person Date on which the threshold is crossed 08/01/2020 Threshold that is crossed (in %) 3 Denominator 109,873,001 Notified details Previous A) Voting rights notification After the transaction ---------------------- ------------ ----------------------------------------------- # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights ------------ ----------------------- Not linked Not linked Holders of voting Linked to to the Linked to to the rights securities securities securities securities ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV) 1,000,000 1,520,000 1.38% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Subtotal 3,000,000 3,520,000 3.20% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- E3V & Partners BV 352,000 0.32% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Subtotal 755,155 1,107,155 1.01% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- TOTAL 4,627,155 0 4.21% 0.00% ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction ----------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise % of Holders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument voting financial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights Settlement ----------------------- ----------- ----------- ------ ---------- TOTAL 0 0 ------ % of TOTAL (A & voting B) # of voting rights rights ----------- ----------- --------------------------------------------------------- ------ CALCULATE 4,627,155 4.21% ---------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------- ------ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA. Kris Vansanten controls for 75% Quanteus Group BV, of which RSQ Investors is a division. The physical person controls E3V & Partners BV. Additional information N/A The second notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following information: Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons acting in concert Persons subject to the notification requirement RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV) Kris Vansanten BVBA Kris Vansanten E3V & Partners BV Physical person Date on which the threshold is crossed 15/01/2020 Threshold that is crossed (in %) 5 Denominator 109,873,001 Notified details Previous A) Voting rights notification After the transaction ---------------------- ------------ ----------------------------------------------- # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights ------------ ----------------------- Not linked Not linked Holders of voting Linked to to the Linked to to the rights securities securities securities securities ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV) 1,520,000 2,395,000 2.18% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Subtotal 3,520,000 4,395,000 4.00% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- E3V & Partners BV 352,000 352,000 0.32% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- Subtotal 1,107,155 1,107,155 1.01% ---------------------- ---------- ---------- ----------- TOTAL 5,502,155 0 5.01% 0.00% ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction ----------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise % of Holders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument voting financial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights Settlement

