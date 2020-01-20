Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2020) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) ("Aftermath" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure.

On October 31, 2019, the Company filed the Amended and Restated Independent Technical Report (the "SRK Report") for the Cachinal Silver-Gold Project, Region II, Chile, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. ("SRK").

The Company advises that the amended NI43-101 report is not compliant with NI43-101 and as such, the resource estimates contained within it should not be relied upon until they have been verified and supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report.

The Company advises that SRK is preparing a revised report based on the comments received from the BCSC, and the Company is fully cooperating with the BCSC in clarifying its disclosure.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd:

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on silver in Chile. The Company is focused on growth through the discovery and acquisition of quality projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath Silver continues to seek new opportunities to take advantage of the current silver price.

