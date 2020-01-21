Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2020) - AIM3 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMC.P) ("AIM3" or the "Company") announces that the Company and Southern Sun Pharma Inc. ("SSP") have agreed to terminate the letter of intent dated January 21, 2019, as supplemented May 15, 2019 and October 29, 2019 (collectively, the "Letter of Intent") in respect of a proposed transaction between the Company and SSP (the "Proposed QT"). No deposit, loan or cash advance was made by the Company to SSP in connection with the Letter of Intent.

AIM3 will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets with a view to completing its qualifying transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

About AIM3 Ventures

AIM3 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSX Ventures Exchange (the "Exchange")) listed on the Exchange. AIM3 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

