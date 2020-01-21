PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and FY 2019 21-Jan-2020 / 08:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 January 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and FY 2019 PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' ("MMK", or "the Company") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q4 and FY 2019. Q4 2019 HIGHLIGHTS · Pig iron output increased by 1.7% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) due to improved productivity of blast furnaces. · Steel output was down by 3.9% q-o-q due to the seasonal decline in demand. · MMK Group's total sales of finished products totalled 2,781 thousand tonnes, down 4.0% q-o-q. · MMK Group's sale of HVA products were 1,296 thousand tonnes, down 8.6% q-o-q. The share of HVA products in total sales amounted to 46.6%. The volume of shipments of HVA products were down q-o-q due to replenishment of coated steel stocks at warehouses and seasonally weak demand. · MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 721 thousand tonnes, up 14.7% q-o-q. FY 2019 HIGHLIGHTS · Pig iron output increased by 1.6% year-on-year (y-o-y). This was due to a reduction in the volume of maintenance work at blast furnace facilities compared to last year. · Steel output was down by 1.6% y-o-y due to decreased demand for steel as a result of the reconstruction of Mill 2500. · MMK Group's total sales of finished products totalled 11,316 thousand tonnes, down 3.0% y-o-y. · MMK Group's sales of HVA products were 5,477 thousand tonnes, up 0.9% y-o-y. The share of HVA products in total sales increased to 48.4%. · MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 2,614 thousand tonnes, down 12.9% y-o-y. MARKET REVIEW · In the end of Q4 2019, there was a recovery of prices on the global market for hot-rolled steel amid an increase in consumer demand, with shipments being scheduled for early 2020. The improved export prices environment resulted in growth in spot prices for hot-rolled steel in Russia in January 2020. However, the growth rate was slower compared to the global market due to seasonal factors. · Global iron ore market: iron ore supply is recovering from a fall in Q2 2019. Exports from Australia rose to a very high level in Q4 2019, but exports from Brazil remain an issue. However, supply and demand in the current period are almost even. · Russian iron ore market: supply exceeds demand, commodity companies are forced to increase spot sales to China in order not to reduce the production of raw materials, and demand from the EU steelmakers remains reduced. Base prices are following Chinese indices. MMK GROUP: CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (thousand tonnes) Q4 Q3 % FY FY % 2019 2019 2019 2018 Crude steel production 3,070 3,194 -3.9% 12,463 12,664 -1.6% Pig iron production 2,604 2,560 1.7% 10,013 9,860 1.6% Coal concentrate 721 629 14.7% 2,614 3,001 -12.9% production Iron ore production 678 646 5.0% 2,769 3,185 -13.1% Finished products sales, 2,781 2,897 -4.0% 11,316 11,664 -3.0% including: Long products 313 340 -8.0% 1,352 1,390 -2.7% Flat hot-rolled products 1,173 1,139 3.0% 4,486 4,849 -7.5% HVA products, including: 1,296 1,418 -8.6% 5,477 5,426 0.9% Thick plate (mill 5000) 211 251 -15.7% 1,036 779 32.9% Flat cold-rolled 260 247 5.3% 1,006 1,209 -16.7% products Downstream products, 824 920 -10.4% 3,435 3,438 -0.1% including: Tin plate 30 36 -16.0% 141 133 5.5% Galvanised steel 426 489 -12.9% 1,813 1,743 4.0% Polymer-coated steel 150 184 -18.5% 666 697 -4.5% Band 33 27 20.8% 120 143 -16.4% Formed section 39 49 -19.3% 167 169 -1.1% Pipes 16 18 -11.7% 57 63 -9.4% Metalware 117 100 16.7% 416 409 1.7% Other metal products 13 17 -22.2% 56 81 30.5% Share of HVA products 46.6% 48.9% 48.4% 46.5% MMK GROUP HIGHLIGHTS BY KEY SEGMENTS PJSC «MMK» (thousand tonnes) Q4 Q3 % FY FY % 2019 2019 2019 2018 Crude steel production 3,070 3,194 -3.9% 12,463 12,664 -1.6% Pig iron production 2,604 2,560 1.7% 10,013 9,860 1.6% Finished products, 2,709 2,787 -2.8% 10,958 11,411 -4.0% including: Long products 404 470 -14.1% 1,783 1,795 -0.7% Flat hot-rolled products 1,257 1,207 4.1% 4,810 5,236 -8.1% HVA products, including: 1,048 1,109 -5.5% 4,365 4,380 -0.3% Thick plate (mill 5000) 209 256 -18.5% 1,019 828 23.0% Flat cold-rolled 339 322 5.0% 1,275 1,430 -10.9% products Downstream products, 501 531 -5.6% 2,071 2,121 -2.4% including: Tin plate 32 35 -7.8% 143 133 7.6% Galvanised steel 311 327 -5.0% 1,287 1,269 1.4% Polymer-coated steel 68 77 -11.5% 296 339 -12.6% Band 32 26 22.0% 114 139 -18.4% Formed section 31 40 -22.7% 152 168 -9.2% Pipes 28 26 4.6% 79 73 7.6% Shipments by market: Russia + CIS 2,274 2,541 -10.5% 9,701 9,029 7.4% Export 435 246 77.0% 1,256 2,381 -47.2% · The volume of shipments in Q4 2019 declined by 2.8% q-o-q and amounted to 2,709 thousand tonnes, mainly due to the seasonal business slowdown on the domestic market. The volume of sales of finished products in FY 2019 declined by 4.0% y-o-y and amounted to 10,958 thousand tonnes. This was mainly due to the reconstruction of hot-rolling Mill 2500 during 2019. · Despite the decline in domestic shipments in Q4 2019 by 10.5% q-o-q to 2,274 thousand tonnes, in FY 2019 the Company increased domestic shipments by 7.4% y-o-y to 9,701 thousand tonnes, thus increasing the share of sales on the domestic market (including CIS) to 88.5% from 79% in 2018. · The volume of shipments of long products in Q4 2019 declined by 14.1% q-o-q and amounted to 404 thousand tonnes. This was due to seasonally weak demand for construction products, as well as the capital overhaul of the Company's long products equipment in Q4 2019. Sales of long products in FY 2019 declined by 0.7% y-o-y and amounted to 1,783 thousand tonnes. At the same time, the capacity utilization rate of long products equipment was close to 100%. · The volume of sales of hot-rolled products for Q4 2019 grew by 4.1% q-o-q and amounted to 1,257 thousand tonnes, which was due to the increase of export sales as a result of lower domestic demand and since there were no capital overhauls during the quarter. The volume of shipments of hot-rolled products for FY 2019 declined by 8.1% q-o-q and amounted to 4,810 thousand tonnes, which was due to the replacement of roughing train as part of the reconstruction of Mill 2500 in Spring/Summer 2019. · The volume of shipments of HVA products for Q4 2019 were down 5.5% q-o-q due to replenishment of coated steel stocks at warehouses and seasonally weak demand. The volume of shipments of HVA products for FY 2019 were nearly flat y-o-y and amounted to 4,365 thousand tonnes, which was due to lower shipments of cold-rolled products amid maintenance of the rolling equipment and higher sales of Mill 5000's thick plate. · The increase in the volume of shipments of cold-rolled products for Q4 2019 by 5.0% q-o-q to 339 thousand tonnes was mainly due to the completion of a stage of reconstruction at hot-rolling Mill 2500. The decrease in the volume of shipments of cold-rolled products for FY 2019 by 10.9% y-o-y to 1,275 thousand tonnes was mainly due to the lack of semi-finished rolled products due to the reconstruction of hot-rolling Mill 2500. · In Q4 2019, the shipment volume of Mill 5000 products decreased by 18.5% q-o-q and amounted to 209 thousand tonnes amid 100% capacity utilisation rate. This decrease was due to the more complex product mix. In FY 2019, the Company had a record shipment volume of Mill 5000 products which amounted to 1,019 thousand tonnes, up 23.0% y-o-y thanks to high demand in large-diameter pipes from the oil and gas industry. · In Q4 2019, shipments of galvanised steel decreased by 5.0% q-o-q and amounted to 311 thousand tonnes. This decrease was due to a more complex sales mix and replenishment of warehouse stocks amid seasonally weak demand from the construction sector. In FY 2019, sales of galvanised steel increased by 1.4% y-o-y and amounted to 1,287 thousand tonnes. This increase was due to high demand from the construction sector on the domestic market and increased shipments to carmakers. · Replenishment of warehouse stocks and seasonally weak demand for construction products had a negative impact on the shipments of polymer-coated steel in Q4 2019, which were down by 11.5% and amounted to 68 thousand tonnes. In FY 2019, sales of polymer-coated steel declined by 12.6% y-o-y to 296 thousand tonnes mainly since galvanised steel delivered higher margins. (USD / tonne) Q4 Q3 % FY FY % 2019 2019 2019 2018

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)