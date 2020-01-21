C O R R E C T I O N -- UST Global

In the news release, UST Global Inaugurates First Infinity Lab in South East Asia and New Delivery Center at Penang, Malaysia, issued 21-Jan-2020 by UST Global over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Name and Designation in the 6th paragraph, 1st sentence, should read "Dato' Ng Wan Peng, Chief Operating Officer, Malaysia Digital Economy Cooperation (MDEC)" rather than "Dato wan Peng, CEO - MDec" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

UST Global Inaugurates First Infinity Lab in South East Asia and New Delivery Center at Penang, Malaysia

- Delivering Breakthrough Results at both Speed and Scale through Innovation-driven Problem Solving

PENANG, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the launch of its first Infinity Lab in South East Asia and its third Delivery Centre in Malaysia at Penang. The new office is located strategically at the Mini-Circuits campus and is UST Global's second office in Penang.

Infinity LabsTM is UST Global's network of innovation labs, spanning across various countries including the US, UK, India and now in Malaysia. The Penang lab is focused on innovation-driven problem solving to support business-led digital transformations that deliver breakthrough results at both speed and scale. Infinity Labs- Penang provides an exciting springboard and a collaborative environment for the employees, clients, academia and partner ecosystem.

Through this initiative, Malaysia's technologists and engineers will now have an opportunity to solve critical business problems for UST Global's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 customers by tapping into Infinity Labs' 30+ Digital Innovation capabilities across domains like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality/Mixed Reality (AR/MR), Robotic Process Automation, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Advanced Analytics, and Big Data Engineering.

UST Global had spun-off several focused products and platforms as start-ups including CyberProof, SmartOps, Qubz, Pneuron and C2C (Concept to Camera).

The inauguration was officiated by The Rt. Hon, Mr. Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang; Dato Wan Peng, COO, MDec; Krishna Sudheendra CEO, UST Global; Alexander Varghese, COO, UST Global; Kim Chin Kuang, Chairman, Malaysia GBS Focus Group; and Amar Chhajer, Country Head, UST Global Malaysia.

Commenting on the occasion, Dato' Ng Wan Peng, Chief Operating Officer, Malaysia Digital Economy Cooperation (MDEC) said, "The proposition of Malaysia as a research and development (R&D) hub for digital technology and services will accelerate Malaysia's strengths and efforts to develop digitally-skilled Malaysians, digitally-powered businesses and continue to attract digital investments into the country. By witnessing the launch of UST Global's Infinity Labs in Penang today, it marks an important milestone for the country's digital economy and confirmed the attractiveness of Malaysia as the heart of Digital ASEAN to multinational companies looking for strategic investment destinations in this region. To UST Global, I would like to say that you have made the right choice and rest assured that MDEC will continue to work with you as a strategic partner to ensure UST Global continue to grow and contribute significantly to the Malaysian digital economy."

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global, said, "We are excited at the potential of innovation and ideas that will emerge at this new center in Malaysia. UST Global' s own innovation lab - Infinity Labs will bring customer-centric solutions to reality through breakthrough technologies. Malaysia has a dynamic ecosystem with world-class resources in Penang, making it the perfect center to expand our work and create cutting edge technologies and solutions."

"The infinity lab marks a new chapter in UST Global' s journey in Malaysia and South East Asia, as it brings the best of UST Global, Academia and the start-up ecosystem together in Infinity lab to fix complex business problems using latest world-class technology and Innovation," said Amar Chhajer, Country Head, UST Global Malaysia.

The opening of the new delivery center will enhance UST Global's ability to support the company's commitment to the growing innovation ecosystem in south-east Asia and build momentum for its growth plans in the region. UST Global's increased presence in Malaysia solidifies its commitment to 'Transforming Lives' and specifically plans to leverage local Malaysian talent in addition to providing opportunities for University graduates and IT experts keen on harnessing their technology skills.

UST Global is headquartered in the US and has more than 23,000 employees across the globe. Having started its operations in Malaysia in 2006, and its first center in Penang in 2011, the UST Global Malaysia has grown to become one of its biggest delivery center locations in the world.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor, and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

