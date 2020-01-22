DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21 (WNM/Reuters/Luke Baker) - The world needs to prepare for a surge in refugees with potentially millions of people being driven from their homes by the impact of climate change, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said. Speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum, Filippo Grandi said a U.N. ruling this week meant those fleeing as a result of climate change had to be treated by recipient countries as refugees, with broad implications for governments. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...