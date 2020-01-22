Castellum Building More Facilities for Ahlsell in Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is planning new construction of a second retail outlet for Ahlsell in the Gothenburg region, this time located in Hisings Backa. A 10-year leasing agreement has been signed for the building, comprising approx. 4,600 sq.m. The investment will amount to approx. MSEK 82, including existing building rights at MSEK 12. Construction start is planned for January, 2020, with occupancy calculated for March, 2021.

Ahlsell is a Nordic distributor of installation components, tools and equipment required by installation specialists, construction companies and property managers as well as industrial and power companies, including those in the public sector. Castellum completed a new regional office and retail outlet for Ahlsell in the adjacent city of Mölndal in 2019. A new phase in the cooperation has now begun.

"We're extremely grateful that Ahlsell has once again placed trust in us to build their new operating facilities. We've enjoyed really good experiences from our previous cooperation. The fact that the facilities will be built in a very attractive location, with great access to transportation channels, makes the project even more exciting," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum AB.

The building will be environmentally certified according to Miljöbyggnad's Silver level, indicating it will be optimized for low energy consumption and a favourable interior climate, as well as being constructed in materials which feature low environmental impact.

"Now that the new Castellum-built facilities in Mölndal have been such a success, we're taking the next step in the region to become even better at providing customers with all future requirements. The new building will be even larger and more modern," says Magnus Häggström, Sales Director Retail at Ahlsell Sweden, Region West.

Project summary:

Castellum to construct building (Backa 20:5) at Exportgatan 4 in Hisings Backa, along the E6 highway

Investment: approx. MSEK 82, including existing building rights at MSEK 12

Occupancy: March, 2021

Leasing value: approx. MSEK 7 annually

Tenant: Ahlsell

Leasable area and leasing rate, respectively: Just over 4,600 sq.m, with a leasing rate of 100%

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 92.7 billion and holdings mainly comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. Castellum operates through a decentralized organization with a strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki.



Castellum is the only company from the Nordic real-estate and construction sector elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies who achieve world's-best ranking on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received several awards for sustainability efforts, including Global Sector Leader from GRESB. This means that Castellum ranks first in the world for the offices-and-logistics sector. In addition, Castellum was awarded Gold-level placement for sustainability reporting by the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, visit www.castellum.com.

For further information, contact:

Ulrika Danielsson

CFO

Castellum AB

+46-706-47-12-61

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-building-more-facilities-for-ahlsell-in-gothenburg,c3013682

The following files are available for download: