Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, January 22, 2020 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the bonds of CP Funding 1 Plc, a financial intermediary based in the United Kingdom, were admitted to trading to the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today. CP Funding 1 Plc is an issuer of short-term commercial papers, providing a quick and cost effective way of raising working capital for businesses. The company uses the proceeds of the commercial papers to provide needed liquidity solutions for supply chain finance. The size of the bond issue admitted to First North is EUR 8 million, with a nominal value of a bond of EUR 125,000. The maturity date of the bond issue is February 21, 2020. The bond issue is also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. "It's good to see a company from outside the Baltic region listing its securities on our market. I wish them all the best in their entry to the Baltic public securities market," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "This is our first listing on Nasdaq Baltic First North but should however, be followed by many more, as each bond matures," said Bedford Row Capital Chairman of the Board, Stuart Gordon. "Nasdaq Baltic First North was the natural exchange on which to list as CP Funding's clients are primarily Baltic companies, with a heavy weight to Estonia," he added. CP Funding 1 has created a Euro Commercial Paper Programme to issue commercial papers with a duration of more than 30 days and less than 364 days. To this day, CP Funding 1 has issued 7 series of commercial papers, of which 6 have successfully matured. Bedford Row Capital serves as the certified adviser for CP Funding 1 Plc on the First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. Respectively, for investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are in relatively early stages of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the regulated market.