Record's Q320 update was positive, with a 4% inflow of assets under management equivalent (AUME) and the crystallisation of a performance fee in the period. AUME flows have now been positive since Q120, totalling $4.5bn (+8%) over nine months. The performance fees in this quarter follow on from a material contribution during FY19, reflecting value added for clients. Record continues to innovate and invest to counter competitive pressure, which has contributed to broadly stable management fee rates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...