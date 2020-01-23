Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) subsidiary Urban Juve's marketing and sales alliance with beauty commerce giant IPSY put Urban Juve's hemp infused lip balm in hundreds of thousands of IPSY Glam Bags delivered to targeted consumers in the U.S. this month. The campaign aims to inspire those who receive products to review, recommend and re-purchase. IPSY.com now shows over 15,000 consumer reviews for Urban Juve's Ultra-Hydrating lip balm, with an overall consumer rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.





Urban Juve Ultry Hydrating lip balm garners 4.5 out of 5 stars on IPSY.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/51754_urbjuve.jpg

Urban Juve's plant based lip balm contains hemp root oil manufactured using the company's proprietary extraction technology. Urban Juve's skincare collection has 12 individual products plus customized multi-product kits for key skin types and has completed stability tests to establish a 2 year shelf life on over 50 all-natural, proprietary formulas, including sunscreen, deodorant, creams, face and body oils, cleansers, exfoliants, fragrances, essential oil wellness blends, lubricant and serums.

Founded in 2011, IPSY describes itself as the world's largest beauty community of 3 million+ monthly members. On a foundation of more than half a billion content views every month and relationships with more than 8,000 digital content creators, IPSY has built a highly personalized subscription service and ecommerce marketplace.

"Our products in the hands of this engaged IPSY base of beauty, wellness and skincare shoppers strengthens our U.S. launch efforts by raising awareness of the quality of our products," says Yield Growth CEO Penny White. "We are very pleased to get our products into the hands of hundreds of thousands of targeted U.S. consumers this month and to receive so many positive consumer reviews."



Urban Juve's next step is its U.S.launch: Urban Juve products will soon be available on Beauty Bridge, an online beauty and skincare marketplace for premium brands with a devoted following of thousands of customers and shipping millions of products. Based out of Nutley, New Jersey, Beauty Bridge will help to grow Urban Juve's brand awareness and sales to an eastern U.S. audience.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops and manufactures plant-based products and conducts research for plant-based therapeutics in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed agreements for distribution in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands have manufactured a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon. Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 13 patents to protect its extraction method and other intellectual property. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

About Flourish Mushroom Labs Inc.

Flourish Mushroom Labs aims to be a leader in the fast-growing medicinal mushrooms market-and improve life by offering high-quality mushroom-infused products. Flourish Mushroom Labs is planning to build a psilocybin mushroom laboratory in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is conducting research into potentially therapeutic benefits of compounds found in psychedelic mushrooms. It has filed a U.S. patent application for the use of psilocybin to aid in weight loss and treat obesity, diabetes and to help prevent heart disease. Flourish Mushroom Labs is a majority owned subsidiary of The Yield Growth Corp.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

