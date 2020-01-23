DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad sells stake in AlphaPet - Inflow of approximately EUR 3.9 million expected in the first quarter of 2020 - Capiton new lead investor of Alphapet 2020-01-23 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Frankfurt am Main, 23 January 2020 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) announces that it has sold all of its shares in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH as part of a secondary transaction. The sale is in connection with the investment into AlphaPet from private equity investor capiton and the acquisition of Healthfood24 GmbH with the "Wolfsblut" brand. Capiton is financing this acquisition as the new lead investor of AlphaPet. Heliad expects the sale of its shares to generate a liquidity inflow of around EUR 4.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The sale will have a positive impact on HGB earnings in the current year. The acquisition is still subject to approval by the Federal Cartel Office, which in turn is also a condition precedent for Heliad's secondary transaction. *About Heliad* Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a German listed company focusing on young and fast-growing non-listed and listed private equity companies in the German-speaking countries. Through its "Evergreen" structure, Heliad can operate without any fixed running time and can support entrepreneurs flexibly, individually and consistently on every stage of growth. In combination with an active, "hands-on" investment approach, Heliad is thus in a position to achieve significant excess returns in relation to other investment companies and equity funds for its shareholders. The Heliad shares thus benefit private and institutional investors from the chances of a diversified portfolio of the most interesting disruptive growth companies in the German-speaking countries by means of a daily liquid dividend stock. Information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com [1]. *Contact* Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt am Main Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0 E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com 2020-01-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 69 71 91 59 65 0 Fax: +49 69 71 91 59 65 11 E-mail: info@heliad.com Internet: www.heliad.com ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 WKN: A0L1NN Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 959461 End of News DGAP News Service 959461 2020-01-23 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d608dc5955dce0a500a807ad5188892b&application_id=959461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 23, 2020 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)