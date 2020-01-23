The Missing Factors in Patient Recruitment

Manchester-based Latium Enterprises Inc expands further into the health sector

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Patient Recruitment Limited announced today it has been acquired by Latium Enterprises Inc, effective 3rd January 2020. "Latium are ideally placed to help us grow in the UK and US clinical trials markets over the coming years," says Brian Murray, Managing Director at Panacea. "It's an exhilarating time for us, with significant orders already placed." The Company employs doctors and nurses, leverages digital marketing and provides real-time reporting to its clients. The benefit of its service to clients is, trials that finish on time and come in on budget.

"It's globally recognised that adequate and timely patient recruitment is a significant factor in enabling pharmaceutical companies to get new medicines registered. Panacea has identified a considerable gap in the market," says Brian Kennedy, Group Chairman at Latium Enterprises Inc. "We offer Panacea all the support and strategic direction it needs to maximise the opportunity from financial and legal advice through to operations and marketing expertise."

For more information visit panaceapatientrecruitment.com.

About Panacea Patient Recruitment Limited: Panacea is a specialist patient recruitment service provider based in Manchester, UK. Its clients are pharmaceutical companies, contract research organisations and clinical investigators.

https://panaceapatientrecruitment.com

About Latium Enterprises Inc: Latium is a private equity group that seeks out strategic opportunities and hones high growth potential. They have been in business for the last 30 years. They have ownership in multiple sectors spanning across the UK and US.

www.latiumenterprises.com

