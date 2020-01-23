DGAP-News: Decade Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Decade Finalizing Exploration Plans for the High-Grade Gold-Silver Del Norte Property 2020-01-23 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has been assessing all previous data on the Del Norte property in order to finalize the Company's 2020 field season plans. The property located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC is comprised of 5,830.16 ha in 13 separate claims. The property has numerous mineral showings with the most extensively explored being the LG vein and stockwork. Previous work has shown a continuity of gold silver values over an explored length of 1.7 km, open both to the north and south. The Company plans a work program consisting of geochemical sampling, saw cut sampling and extensive drilling. Saw cut sampling is planned in the Crackle zone, a 700 m wide zone with quartz-sulphide veins and stringers from cm to meter widths with high gold values associated with arsenopyrite. Continued geochemical sampling will be carried out in areas exposed by ablation of glaciers and to determine the source of high gold bearing float north along the extension of the LG vein. Past drill results indicate a widening of stockwork widths with increases of gold within deeper drill holes. Drilling amount will be contingent on funds available. Areas that the Company will expand on previous drilling includes: *Area to be *Previous Drill *Width *Gold g/t* *Silver Tested* holes* (m)* g/t* Area 1 DDH 06-11 4.05 26.54 1208 *Only 2 DDH 06-12 3.97 1.35 20.7 holes drilled* Area 2 DDH 02-01 31.1 3.57 192.3 *450 m n of DDH 02-02 32.9 4.59 178.9 area 1* *Only 3 DDH 02-03 23.4 7.64 277.3 holes drilled* Area 3 DDH 05-02 15.54 6.47 346.02 *450 m n of DDH 0-036 8.60 3.02 270.50 area 2* DDH 05-05 4.27 4.48 476.45 Area 4 DDH 0-20 8.75 7.1 512.4 *300 m n of area 3* _The above assays are historical and have not been confirmed by the Company and are used for reference purposes. The Company believes that the results are an indication of the mineralization present in the property area._ Ed Kruchkowski, President of the Company, states: "I have been involved in exploration programs on this property as a consultant on behalf of Teuton from 1992 to 2005. The sheer size of the property and numerous showings present excellent exploration opportunities. With the recent ice retreat, it is expected that even more mineral showings will be exposed." The Company has commissioned a 43-101 report to be prepared on the property. Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company. Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca [1] which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD. "Ed Kruchkowski" Ed Kruchkowski, President _"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."_ _"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."_ To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51746 [2] Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51746 News Source: Newsfile 2020-01-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Decade Resources Ltd. Canada ISIN: CA2427792056 EQS News ID: 959963 End of News DGAP News Service 959963 2020-01-23 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ca29c12a3898a8cbd5be5654c2c09b52&application_id=959963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e09097bf3bd94d2be2fc84feb92a8f02&application_id=959963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2020 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)