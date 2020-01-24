KUALA LUMPUR, January 23 (WNM/Reuters/Michael Taylor) - The proportion of raw materials the world is reusing has fallen, researchers said, warning of a "global disaster" as annual consumption of natural resources rose to 100 billion tonnes for the first time. Just 8.6% of the 100 billion tonnes of materials - including minerals, metals, fossil fuels and biomass - was put back into service in 2017, said a report by Amsterdam-based social enterprise Circle Economy, using the latest available data. ...

