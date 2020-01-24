Castellum's Year-end Report 2019

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7% growth in income from property management and a proposed dividend increase for the 22nd consecutive year of SEK 6.50 per share

Income for 2019 amounted to MSEK 5,821 (MSEK 5,577 previous year).

Income from property management amounted to MSEK 3,146 (2,952), corresponding to SEK 10.52 (10.81) per share - an increase of 7%.

Changes in values on properties amounted to MSEK 3,918 (5,216) and on derivatives to MSEK -111 (152).

Net income for the year after tax amounted to MSEK 5,650 (7,453), corresponding to SEK 20.68 (27.28) per share.

Long term net asset value amounted to SEK 195 (176) per share - an increase of 11%.

Net investments amounted toc MSEK 1,974 (2,657), of which MSEK 3,350 (2,455) were acquisitions, MSEK 2,762 (2,837) new construction, expansions and reconstructions, and MSEK 4,138 (2,635) sales. Property values amounted to SEK 95.2 billion at the end of the year.

Net leasing for the year was MSEK -24 (161).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 6.50 (6.10) per share, which is an increase of 7%, distributed in two equal payments of SEK 3.25 .

"I'm incredibly proud to conclude both the year, and the decade, by stating that we're raising our dividend for the 22nd year in a row, and we've increased income from property-management by 7%. Over the last ten years, Castellum has undergone tremendous change in geography, segment consolidation and operational areas. This year we have also entered a completely new activity sector - coworking - through the acquisition of United Spaces. This initiative means that our operations will feature a rather expanded portion of interior-content service," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

"It should be noted that we operate in strong markets with stable leasing growth. Of course, we'll utilize our position and strength to create further growth and strive to achieve our challenging target of 10% growth in income from property management," Henrik Saxborn concludes.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on January 24, 2020 at 8:00 am CET.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 95.2 billion and holdings mainly comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a leasable area of 4.3 million square metres. Castellum operates through a decentralized organization with a strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Castellum is the only company from the Nordic real-estate and construction sector elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies who achieve world's-best ranking on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received several awards for sustainability efforts, including Global Sector Leader from GRESB. This means that Castellum ranks first in the world for the offices-and-logistics sector. In addition, Castellum was awarded Gold-level placement for sustainability reporting by the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, visit www.castellum.com.

