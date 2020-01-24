New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2020) - WeSC is a streetwear clothing brand that was born in Stockholm in 1999 that designs, markets and sells clothing and accessories in the premium streetwear segment of the international market. Galantis is a music duo between Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy, one-third of Miike Snow) and Linus Eklöw (aka Style of Eye). The duo quickly rose to become one of dance music's most dynamic and in-demand live performers, boasting over 3 billion cumulative worldwide streams and over 1 billion video views to date. Both parties are collaborating on a collection to launch when they go on tour.





The partnership coincides with a recent #1 spot on Dance Radio in the United States for Galantis' latest single "Faith", with country music icon Dolly Parton, featuring Mr. Probz, and the start of the Church of Galantis tour in February. Galantis is expected to release their third full-length album, Church, early this year.

The collection consists of 14 items, including t-shirts, windbreakers, joggers and bomber jackets. These items will be featuring design incorporations from the previous Galantis album and single artwork, as well as visual assets from their live shows.

"It was really great to be working with Christian and Linus (Galantis), the three of us worked closely together on the designs of this collaboration, from color palettes to fabrics and designs."

- Joseph Janus, CEO & Creative Director, WeSC

"We're so excited to launch our official partnership with WeSC! The collaboration is an idea we've been developing for years and being able to design this collection with a brand from our hometown of Stockholm has been an incredible experience. We wanted all of the pieces to reflect the energy of Galantis while leaning into the unique streetwear style that we've always loved from the WeSC brand." - Galantis

The Capsule Collection will be displayed at the Liberty Fairs show in Las Vegas and is set to release in stores in August 2020. There will be an exclusive drop launching at Footaction, the 14th Street, NYC location, on February 13, with an appearance by Galantis.

Sign up for more information and the chance to win a VIP bundle to Galantis' show at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, NY, on February 14, as well as the entire capsule collection: smarturl.it/GALANTISxWESC

About WeSC

WeSC designs, markets and sells clothing and accessories in the premium streetwear segment of the international market under the WeSC (We are the Superlative Conspiracy) brand. WeSC's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is G&W Fund Commission:

Phone: +46 (0)8 503 000 50, Email: ca@gwkapital.se, www.gwkapital.se.

About Galantis

Setting a new standard for songwriting in dance music, Galantis is a collaborative project between Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy, one-third of Miike Snow) and Linus Eklöw (aka Style of Eye). Their debut album Pharmacy reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance album chart on the strength of RIAA gold-certified single "Peanut Butter Jelly" and platinum-certified smash "Runaway (U & I)," while their 2017 sophomore album The Aviary (featuring platinum-certified single "No Money") saw a top 10 debut in 23 countries. The duo recently released their latest single "Faith" with Dolly Parton, featuring Mr. Probz, off their highly anticipated third album Church (due this year on Big Beat Records). Following their blockbuster performance debut at 2014's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the duo quickly rose to become one of dance music's most dynamic and in-demand live performers, boasting over 3 billion cumulative worldwide streams and over 1 billion video views to date.

