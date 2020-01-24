Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PYKR ISIN: CA13646R1038 Ticker-Symbol: DCR1 
Frankfurt
24.01.20
18:29 Uhr
0,126 Euro
-0,023
-15,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,127
0,139
23:00
0,130
0,143
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES INC0,126-15,49 %