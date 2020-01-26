Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 26.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919964 ISIN: AT0000758305 Ticker-Symbol: PFI 
Tradegate
24.01.20
16:16 Uhr
28,650 Euro
-0,150
-0,52 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PALFINGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PALFINGER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,100
28,250
25.01.
28,200
28,300
24.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PALFINGER
PALFINGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PALFINGER AG28,650-0,52 %
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG40,600-1,46 %
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG8,800-0,28 %