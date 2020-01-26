Wienerberger: Wienerberger AG has, as reported, successfully concluded a share buyback program with a total value of Euro 26.2 mn. During this program, approx. 1% of share capital (1,163,514 shares) was bought back at an average share price of Euro 22.54 between September 10, 2019 and November 29, 2019. Wienerberger now intends to cancel these shares as announced. "In 2019, we continued to successfully implement our value accretive growth strategy. The cancellation of the shares will again increase the value of the company for our shareholders", commented Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG.Wienerberger: weekly performance: -0.87% Vienna Stock Exchange: The Vienna Stock Exchange is delighted to announce to become a partner exchange in the "Sustainable Stock ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...