Marinomed: Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH, VETWIDI Forschungsholding GmbH and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand GmbH have completed the offer of Marinomed shares by means of an accelerated bookbuilding in an amount of in total 105,000 shares (including a fully exercised upsize option of 50,000 shares); the price was set at Euro 95.00 per share. Marinomed Biotech: weekly performance: -1.50% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (22/01/2020)

