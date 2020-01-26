EVN: Austrian utility company EVN announces that the consortium in which WTE Wassertechnik GmbH (WTE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of EVN AG, and a Kuwaiti financial investor each hold a 50% stake, was awarded the contract to construct the sewage treatment project Umm Al Hayman in Kuwait (sewage treatment plant as well as canal network with pumping stations). As general contractor, WTE is expected to be responsible for the planning and construction of, in particular, a wastewater treatment facility (contract value converted into euro of around Euro 600 mn) as well as - with partners - a canal network with pumping stations (contract value converted into euro of around Euro 950 mn). Plans for completion of the project anticipate a time frame of 30 months for the wastewater treatment ...

