PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB003722A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01022C LTGNB01022C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2020 LHV Group LHVB065025A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Sales figures VLN ESO1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR0187528A Sales figures VLN LEGR020027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB000021C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar.